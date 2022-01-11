Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Chester’s home match against Brackley postponed amid fan attendance uncertainty

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 2.48pm Updated: January 11 2022, 3.00pm
Chester have postponed Saturday’s match at home to Brackley (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chester have postponed Saturday’s match at home to Brackley (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chester’s match at home to Brackley this weekend has been postponed as they have failed to reach a definitive resolution with authorities over the attendance of fans.

The English National League North outfit have been warned they may have breached Welsh coronavirus regulations – sporting events in Wales are being played behind closed doors – by hosting two matches at their stadium which straddles the border.

Chester’s front gates, car park and main office door are in England, as is the only road which leads to the ground, but the pitch is in Wales.

The club fear going out of business if made to play behind closed doors and, after agreement with the National League, Saturday’s match and Wednesday’s National League Academy Cup tie with FC Halifax Town U19s have been postponed.

“We have met with Welsh Government, Flintshire Council and Cheshire West & Chester Council, however do not yet feel that this matter has reached a definitive resolution and will be obtaining further legal advice,” said a club statement.

“Whilst enforcement action remains a possibility, we are not prepared to risk the security of the club or our supporters, as such the board have made the difficult decision to postpone this week’s home fixtures.”

The club are continuing “constructive” discussions to identify “a long-term solution that recognises the unique geography and historical context of the Deva Stadium site”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]