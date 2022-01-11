Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes keen to keep making life uncomfortable for Premier League big guns

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 2.52pm
David Moyes’ West Ham side take on Norwich on Wednesday (Nigel French/PA).
David Moyes wants West Ham to continue “annoying” the Premier League’s top four.

The Hammers will move back into fourth place, above Arsenal, if they take at least a point against Norwich on Wednesday.

Norwich remain at the foot of the table, but Moyes is not taking them lightly, although he has his sights firmly set on a third straight win and another three points towards their bid to gatecrash the Champions League spots.

“Norwich have got a really good manager in Dean Smith. It’ll take a little bit of time to get things sorted,” he said.

“They’re in a fight to stay up, but I think there’s a chance for the bottom five teams – there’s a fight on.

“Norwich will see every game as an opportunity, but I see it at West Ham as a chance to challenge the teams at the top and keep annoying them.

“I was really pleased with the two wins, and the FA Cup win against Leeds United because it’s like three Premier League wins in a row.

“We’ll treat our next game against Norwich in the same way we’ve treated the other ones.”

West Ham have been hit by injuries to defenders Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma, forcing Moyes to look for cover this month.

Zouma could be back from a hamstring injury sooner than expected, however.

“Kurt’s doing well. I couldn’t give you an idea of exactly when he’ll be back. We’re just trying to get him correct and in the right condition as well. Hopefully he’s not too far away,” added Moyes.

“We could probably do with some more cover because of Angelo Ogbonna’s season-long injury. If I can get Kurt back that eases the pressure, but we’re always looking to strengthen and find players who can help us.

“We’d like to add to our squad if we can and, if we can find players who we think are suitable, we could do with some back-up if we can get it.

“There’s never any guarantee in January that the right players are gettable, but we’re certainly looking around.”

