Goalkeeper Andy Fisher joins Swansea on four-and-a-half year deal from MK Dons By Press Association January 11 2022, 3.36pm MK Dons goalkeeper Andy Fisher has joined Swansea for an undisclosed fee (Mike Egerton/PA) Swansea have signed goalkeeper Andy Fisher from head coach Russell Martin's former club MK Dons. Fisher has joined the Sky Bet Championship club on a four-and-a-half year contract through to June 2026. The 23-year-old began his career in the Blackburn academy and had loan spells with FC United of Manchester and Northampton in 2019. He joined Martin's MK Dons on a permanent basis in October 2020 after an initial loan spell at the League One club. Fisher made 64 appearances for MK Dons and will challenge Ben Hamer for the goalkeeping spot at Swansea.