Crewe boss David Artell welcomes back Chris Long for Charlton clash

Chris Long is available for Crewe’s Sky Bet League One clash with Charlton on Wednesday night.

The striker, who has scored three in his last three appearances, has missed the last six games having been a close contact to a positive Covid-19 case.

A new, unnamed member of David Artell’s squad will miss the Addicks fixture for a similar reason while a combination of an ankle knock and illness is likely to keep Scott Kashket sidelined.

Ben Knight (ankle) is also out and will start rehabilitation at parent club Manchester City in the coming weeks.

Midtable Charlton will be looking to return to winning ways having lost their last two league outings and slipping to a narrow FA Cup defeat to Norwich on Sunday.

Manager Johnnie Jackson made just three changes from the Wycombe loss for the Canaries clash.

Defender Akin Famewo is likely to return, the on-loan Norwich man having been ineligible to face his parent side.

Jayden Stockley (hip) is missing while Conor Washington could return after a knock saw him miss the Norwich defeat.