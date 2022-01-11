Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Bonner hopes Cambridge’s FA Cup clash against Luton is shown live on TV

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 4.16pm
Mark Bonner oversaw Cambridge’s win against Newcastle on Saturday (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Cambridge manager Mark Bonner hopes BBC or ITV executives will pick his side’s fourth-round FA Cup clash against Luton after the League One club stunned Newcastle.

Bonner, 36, revealed he has been bombarded with messages since Cambridge’s superb 1-0 triumph at St James’ Park, while Alan Shearer contacted second-half scorer Joe Ironside to congratulate him on his winning strike.

And, despite being disappointed not to pull a Premier League giant out of the hat in Sunday’s draw, Bonner wants the next chapter of Cambridge’s FA Cup journey against Championship side Luton to be live on TV.

The League One team will pocket £90,000 if they beat the Hatters.

“This competition is all about money and memories, so of course you wanted the tie Plymouth got, Chelsea away, or you wanted to get Liverpool,” Bonner told the PA news agency.

“Those are the games that make the moments we had on Saturday possible, and the financial gain that goes with that.

“But you can’t choose your draw, and we have been really fortunate that the last round pulled out the game it did.

“However, I would like to hope that because of Saturday’s story the TV cameras will follow us, and we get the match on television because financially that would be huge for us.”

Cambridge are back in action on Tuesday evening with a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Portsmouth.

The U’s will then have five League One matches to contend with before they return to FA Cup duty on the opening weekend of February.

“The good thing is that people keep talking about what happened on Saturday, and it will be one of those results that gets talked about for a long, long time,” added Bonner.

“If I am being honest, the phone hasn’t stopped – whether that is other coaches or managers, friends and family, supporters, sponsors and people from all across football and all over the world.

“I have had some brilliant messages but I don’t want to be a name-dropper.

“People understand that, number one we played well, and number two it was a big scalp for us.

“And when you are a club like ours – and you don’t get huge coverage and the big stage doesn’t come along very often – you have to take the opportunity and put yourself in the spotlight and enjoy that, without losing focus.”

