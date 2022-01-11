Everton’s Tom Davies has successful hamstring operation

An error occurred. Please try again.

Everton have announced midfielder Tom Davies has undergone successful surgery on a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old sustained the problem at the end of December, having been making his way back to full fitness following a knee issue.

The Toffees said investigations revealed a “high-grade tendon injury that required surgical intervention”, with the procedure carried out in London on Tuesday.

Davies, who has scored one goal in seven appearances this season, will now return to Everton to continue his rehabilitation.

Everton were set to face Leicester in a rearranged fixture on Tuesday night.

However, that game was postponed for a second time after the Foxes successfully applied to the Premier League to have the match rearranged because of a depleted squad.

Some of the pressure on Rafael Benitez had been lifted following the FA Cup third round win at Hull, with Andros Townsend’s strike securing a 3-2 victory after extra-time.

Meanwhile, with France full-back Lucas Digne expected to leave Goodison soon having not played since the Merseyside derby defeat at home to Liverpool on December 1, Everton are understood to be interested in Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi of Aston Villa.