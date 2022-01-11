Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Roberts a hat-trick hero as Notts County come from behind at King’s Lynn

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 9.48pm
Callum Roberts scored a hat-trick in Notts County’s 4-2 win over Kings Lynn (Mike Egerton/PA)
A second-half hat-trick from Callum Roberts helped Notts County to all three points despite trailing early in a 4-2 win over King’s Lynn at The Walks Stadium.

It did not take long for the hosts to have their opener when Gold Omotayo headed them in front at the back post after eight minutes.

County equalised seven minutes into the second half through Roberts when he cut in from the right and finished across goalkeeper Paul Jones.

The Magpies turned things around five minutes later when Roberts bagged his second of the night to put the visitors in front.

The 24-year-old secured the match ball when he got on the end of a low cross and finished from close range.

Frank Vincent added a fourth for Notts County before Michael Edward Clunan grabbed a consolation for the hosts with a stunning free-kick.

