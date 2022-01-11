Super-sub Paul Glatzel rescues Tranmere a point at Salford

An error occurred. Please try again.

Paul Glatzel came off the bench to rescue Tranmere a point in a 1-1 draw at Salford.

The Ammies took the lead when Remi Oteh capitalised on a miskick from Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan to convert the easiest of chances on the half hour.

Salford were seeking a third straight win and saw Tyreik Wright and Matty Lund come close either side of Oteh’s first-half gift.

Having won six in a row themselves, Tranmere were restricted to one sliding effort from striker Elliott Nevitt that sailed over the crossbar and out of the ground and were second best at half-time.

But the visitors improved and almost struck on the break early in the second half as Liam Feeney picked out Charlie Jolley who crashed his effort off the crossbar.

Rovers continued to push and were not to be denied as Salford failed to clear a left-wing free-kick and Glatzel headed in the rebound after Jolley’s effort was blocked.