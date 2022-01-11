Jason Demetriou strikes as improving Southend see off Yeovil

An error occurred. Please try again.

Goals from Jason Demetriou and Thomas Clifford helped Southend make it three Vanarama National League games unbeaten with a 2-1 win over Yeovil at Roots Hall.

Southend broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark through Demetriou when he picked the ball up on the edge of the area, let fly from range and saw his effort deflected into the back of the net.

The Shrimpers doubled their advantage on the hour when Matthew Dennis set up Clifford, who tapped in at the far post to make it 2-0.

Yeovil searched for a route back into the game and halved the deficit in stoppage time through Reuben Reid, who reacted first to Steve Arnold spilling the ball to poke home.

The home side held on for all three points and victory sees them climb to 18th while Yeovil stay 11th.