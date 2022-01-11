Halifax stretch advantage in title race with victory over Grimsby

An error occurred. Please try again.

Halifax stretched their advantage at the top of the Vanarama National League table to four points with a 1-0 win over Grimsby at The Shay.

The sides could not be separated heading into the break after an evenly contested first half saw both teams have chances to hit the front.

The West Yorkshire side had their opener in the 69th minute when Matty Warburton dispatched his penalty after Jamie Allen was brought down in the area.

Grimsby failed to put the pressure on Halifax for an equaliser and nearly saw themselves two goals behind but for Max Crocombe’s superb save from Billy Waters’ effort.

One goal was enough for Halifax who have now made it seven league games unbeaten while Grimsby slipped to their fourth defeat in five matches.