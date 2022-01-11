Boreham Wood stay third with victory over Wealdstone By Press Association January 11 2022, 10.18pm Boreham Wood stay third in the National League after beating Wealdstone 1-0 (Michael Regan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Danilo Orsi-Dadomo’s second-half effort ensured Boreham Wood retained third spot in the National League with a 1-0 win over Wealdstone. The first big chance of the game fell to the visitors as a goalbound effort from Wealdstone was hooked off the line by Josh Rees. Boreham Wood opened the scoring midway through the second half when Scott Boden’s flick-on found Orsi-Dadomo and he finished into the top corner. The hosts almost had a second when the crossbar denied Frankie Raymond from long range after some neat trickery. Despite some late Wealdstone pressure, Boreham Wood held on for all three points and a result which sees them go unbeaten in eight league games, while it was Wealdstone’s fourth successive defeat. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Luke Garrard ‘on top of the world’ after Boreham Wood’s FA Cup upset Cambridge shock Newcastle as Kidderminster conquer Reading in FA Cup third round National League Boreham Wood dump Dons out of FA Cup Luke Garrard given selection boost as Boreham Wood host AFC Wimbledon in FA Cup