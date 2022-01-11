Wycombe brush aside struggling Bolton

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jack Grimmer’s first Wycombe goal helped Gareth Ainsworth’s Sky Bet League One promotion chasers to a 2-0 victory over struggling Bolton.

Defender Grimmer, who last found the net for Coventry in May 2018, curled in a spectacular 52nd-minute effort to double the Chairboys’ lead.

Bolton, playing their first home league game in 45 days, fell behind to Brandon Hanlan’s sixth goal of the season.

Ian Evatt’s side has now lost five successive games in all competitions and last collected league points against Doncaster on November 23.

Only briefly did they threaten to end what is now four consecutive scoreless defeats to their fellow Wanderers.

Striker Dion Charles had one effort saved by David Stockdale during an opening period that lasted 59 minutes due to two separate head-injury stoppages.

Goalkeeper Joel Dixon denied Garath McCleary putting Wycombe in front after 12 minutes but could not stop Hanlan’s low shot after 35 minutes creeping into the corner.

Grimmer’s rare goal wrapped up Wycombe’s second win of 2022, while Bolton’s only bright spot was the return of defender Gethin Jones for his first game since fracturing his fibula on October 9, 2021.