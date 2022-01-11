Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antonio Conte believes Hugo Lloris will sign a new contract to stay at Tottenham

By Press Association
January 11 2022, 10.32pm
Hugo Lloris is out of contract at the end of the season and can talk to foreign clubs (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is confident Hugo Lloris will agree a new contract.

The club captain, who joined from Lyon in 2012, is able to talk to foreign clubs about a move as his current deal in north London runs out at the end of the season.

Conte is keen for Lloris to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and says talks are under way between the parties.

He said: “I think so, I think that they have started to talk.

“You know very well what I think about Hugo. Also previously I spoke and said that he’s our captain, he is a top goalkeeper for us, he has great experience.

“He knows very well Tottenham. He loves this shirt and this badge. For me he is an important player and I’m sure that they are going to find a solution for him to continue to play with Tottenham.

“I think and I repeat because I am not the person that speaks to renew the contract with the players. There is the club and the people that do this. But for sure I am very confident about this situation to be positive.”

Whether there is any other business during the January transfer window remains to be seen as Conte waits to see how the club will respond to his recommendations given in a meeting earlier this week.

Spurs are thought to be keen on strengthening a number of key areas, including at right wing-back, before the end of the month, but this is not a period in which the club have traditionally been active.

Conte says he would like any business done as soon as possible, but accepts it is not that simple.

“The transfer situation is not easy and a lot of time you have to wait for players at the end of this period to make new contracts,” he said.

Conte met with Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici
Antonio Conte met with Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I have the experience to know this and understand this and for sure every coach would like to have the players very soon.

“But the club has to take the best decision on this aspect and the important thing is the club knows my vision about the present and then the future and they have to decide the way they have to go.”

Conte enjoyed the chance to speak to chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici about his evaluations of the current squad based on his first two months in charge.

The Italian was forthright and open in his findings.

“It was a good meeting also because when you have the possibility to speak to the owner and the sporting director — with Paratici I have the possibility to speak every day — but to have the possibility to speak with our owner it was important,” he said.

“Also because I like to have this type of relationship, to be honest and to always tell the truth. You know I don’t like to tell a good lie to keep a good relationship or to show me very soft or to be too polite. It was good to tell the truth and it was a good meeting.

“Now for me it’s OK, I asked the club time to take my evaluation.

“The club asked after one month to have a meeting and I said no, I prefer to have another month to make the right evaluation.

“It’s honest, to give more time to me and also the players, to show me who deserves to stay here.

“Now the situation is very clear and I had this meeting, I was satisfied to have this conversation with the owner and now it’s OK for me.”

