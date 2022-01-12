Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mitchell Starc eager to keep his Ashes hot streak going in Hobart

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 1.32am Updated: January 12 2022, 9.20am
Australia’s Mitchell Starc reacts while being on a hat trick during day two of the third Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Australia’s Mitchell Starc reacts while being on a hat trick during day two of the third Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Mitchell Starc has sent down more overs and taken more wickets than any other fast bowler in the Ashes but insists he is not even contemplating being rested for this week’s final Test.

The Australian left-armer is a strong contender for player of the series, taking 15 wickets at 26.60 as the only seamer from either side to play all four games in quick succession.

Few pundits expected any of the specialist quick men to get through the entire tour without a breather, but Starc is eager to keep his hot streak going.

Friday’s game in Hobart is a day/nighter and Starc’s record with the pink ball – 52 scalps in nine games at 18.23 – means he is particularly keen to avoid being caught up in rotation.

Australia v England – 2021/22 Ashes Series – Third Test – Day Two – Melbourne Cricket Ground
Starc is a strong contender for player of the series (Jason O’Brien/PA)

“I hope not it’s not my turn for a rest, it’s a pink ball game!” he said.

“It’s purely up to the selectors but I’m not looking for a break. It’s the last Test of an Ashes series at home and I’d very much like to play. It’s in the hands of the selectors but I won’t be asking them for a rest.”

Starc’s impressive run of form started at the earliest possible moment in the series, when he flattened Rory Burns’ leg stump with the first ball of the first morning.

It was an unforgettable moment which set the tone of Australian dominance, with their stranglehold only slightly loosening last week in Sydney where England clung on for a draw to stop themselves going 4-0 behind.

“They will take a little bit of confidence from that I guess, getting away with a draw,” Starc conceded.

“Obviously a few guys performed quite well in the Test, but it’s different conditions here, a different ball. It would have been nice to win last week but it was a fantastic spectacle for cricket and both teams will take plenty out of that match. Hopefully it’s another fantastic one this week.”

