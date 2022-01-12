Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2009: Cristiano Ronaldo named FIFA World Player of the Year

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 6.00am
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (right) poses with manager Alex Ferguson after being named FIFA World Player of the Year in January 2009 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first Premier League star to win the FIFA World Player of the Year award on this day in 2009.

The Manchester United forward beat Liverpool striker Fernando Torres, AC Milan playmaker Kaka and Barcelona pair Lionel Messi and Xavi to the prestigious title.

Ronaldo, then 23, had scored 42 goals as United won a Premier League and Champions League double in the 2007-08 season.

Ronaldo File Photo
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 42 goals as Manchester United claimed a Premier League and Champions League double in the 2007-08 season (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s an overwhelming moment in my career and I’d like to dedicate this award to my family, friends and colleagues,” Ronaldo said at a Zurich ceremony after being presented with the award by Brazil great Pele.

“It was a great season for me and for my club and the coach (Sir Alex Ferguson) was important for me because I learned a lot from him.

“His experience over so many years is of paramount importance – it’s a privilege to have such a great club manager.”

Ronaldo, who had been named European Player of the Year a month earlier, almost joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2008 but was persuaded to stay at United by Ferguson.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2017 – Palladium Theatre
Cristiano Ronaldo was named the world’s best men’s footballer for the fifth time in 2017 (Adam Davy/PA)

The Portugal star eventually joined Real in July 2009 and would go on to pile up the goals and trophies at the Bernabeu.

The men’s FIFA World Player of the Year award was absorbed into the FIFA Ballon d’Or in 2010.

Ronaldo won the accolade four more times – in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 – before joining Juventus in July 2018.

He spent three years in Italy before returning to United in August 2021, and the following month became the record goalscorer in the history of international football.

