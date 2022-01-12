Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Tanguy Ndombele wanted by ‘desperate’ Roma boss Jose Mourinho

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 7.24am
Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele has become a target for Roma (John Walton/PA)
What the papers say

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is “desperate for midfield reinforcements” after his Serie A’s club’s collapse in a 4-3 defeat to Juventus and has contacted Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mail from Italian outlet Telefoot. The British newspaper carries the rumour that the 25-year-old midfielder – who is currently valued at £25million – was personally contacted by Mourinho over a loan move.

In the same paper, it is reported that Manchester United will soon open talks with England striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has 18 months left on his current £200,000-a-week deal but has “suffered a dip in form and confidence after a difficult spell”. The Mail reports that this was further exacerbated when fans turned on Rashford during Monday night’s FA Cup victory over Aston Villa.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their side’s fourth goal of the game and his hat-trick during the Carabao Cup quarter final match at the Emirates Stadium, London.
Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah could be heading to Crystal Palace (Mike Egerton/PA)

Elsewhere, The Times writes that Crystal Palace are hoping to sign England Under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah. The 22-year-old’s Arsenal contract is running out in the summer but a previous £12m deal for the player was rejected, with Arsenal wanting £20m.

And the Telegraph reports that Tottenham want to sign a right-back, midfielder and a forward during this month’s transfer window. Manager Antonio Conte, chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici reportedly held a “no-holds-barred meeting” on Monday in which Wolvers winger Adama Traore, 25, was discussed as a possible target.

Social media round-up

Player to watch

Anthony Martial: Marca reports that Sevilla have lost interest in the 26-year-old France striker as they cannot afford to meet Manchester United’s loan demands.

