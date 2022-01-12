Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson charged by FA over comments after QPR defeat

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has been charged by the FA over comments made in a post-match interview.

The incident took place after City’s 2-1 loss to QPR in December, in which Charlie Austin equalised with a penalty before Andy King was sent off for the Robins and Yoann Barbet found a winner in stoppage-time for the Rs.

As reported by Bristol Live, Pearson said post-match: “We came across a strong team and some dodgy refereeing. We should’ve had another penalty. The decisions were awful and I’ve told him that.

“I hope the next time we see him he’s on the park because that’s where he should be.

“How the assistant didn’t see it (the Alex Scott penalty call). Look, we had it all on playing against 11 when we had 10 but the decisions just continued to be awful. It was a terrible performance by them (the officials).

“I’m not someone who moans a lot but let me tell you, that was awful today, and I told him as well.”

An FA spokesperson said: “Bristol City FC manager Nigel Pearson has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following the EFL Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers FC on 30 December 2021.

“It is alleged that comments made during his post-match interview were improper and/or insulting and/or bring the game into disrepute.

“He has until Friday 14 January 2022 to provide a response.”