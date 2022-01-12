Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson charged by FA over comments after QPR defeat

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 11.28am
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has been charged by the FA (David Davies/PA)
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has been charged by the FA (David Davies/PA)

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has been charged by the FA over comments made in a post-match interview.

The incident took place after City’s 2-1 loss to QPR in December, in which Charlie Austin equalised with a penalty before Andy King was sent off for the Robins and Yoann Barbet found a winner in stoppage-time for the Rs.

As reported by Bristol Live, Pearson said post-match: “We came across a strong team and some dodgy refereeing. We should’ve had another penalty. The decisions were awful and I’ve told him that.

“I hope the next time we see him he’s on the park because that’s where he should be.

“How the assistant didn’t see it (the Alex Scott penalty call). Look, we had it all on playing against 11 when we had 10 but the decisions just continued to be awful. It was a terrible performance by them (the officials).

“I’m not someone who moans a lot but let me tell you, that was awful today, and I told him as well.”

An FA spokesperson said: “Bristol City FC manager Nigel Pearson has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following the EFL Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers FC on 30 December 2021.

“It is alleged that comments made during his post-match interview were improper and/or insulting and/or bring the game into disrepute.

“He has until Friday 14 January 2022 to provide a response.”

