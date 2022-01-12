Aston Villa forward Caleb Chukwuemeka joins Livingston on loan

An error occurred. Please try again.

Livingston have announced the signing of 19-year-old forward Caleb Chukwuemeka on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

The teenager could make his debut when the Lions resume their cinch Premiership campaign at home to Dundee next Tuesday.

Manager David Martindale believes he will bring an extra dimension to Livingston’s attack.

He said: “Caleb comes with quite a big reputation from the staff at Aston Villa and I’m sure he’s going to complement the squad very well. I’m sure our fans are going to enjoy watching Caleb play.

“He can play anywhere across the front three and will give us different options in the forthcoming games as he offers a very different skill set to what we have at the club already.”

Chukwuemeka joined Villa from Northampton last summer and made his debut for the club in August within days of signing, coming off the bench to replace his brother Carney in a 6-0 EFL Cup win away to Barrow.

Since then he has spent this season playing for Villa Under-23s.

Chukwuemeka scored two goals in 28 appearances for Northampton in League One last season, albeit most of those outings were as a substitute.

Martindale added: “He has played a fair bit of men’s football at Northampton Town in English League One and that will stand him in good stead going forward.”

Livingston last week signed defender Morgan Boyes from Liverpool.