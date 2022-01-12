Jermain Defoe leaves Rangers after three years with club

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former England striker Jermain Defoe has left Rangers after what the Ibrox club described as “three years of excellent service”.

The 39-year-old has departed the Scottish champions after making just two appearances this season, although he had been helping out in a coaching capacity and was part of an interim management team following the Steven Gerrard’s move to Aston Villa.

Defoe joined Rangers, initially on loan, from AFC Bournemouth in the January 2019 transfer window.

The ex-Tottenham and Portsmouth forward netted 32 goals in 74 appearances after joining from Bournemouth, initially on loan, in January 2019.

Defoe posted an emotional message on Instagram summing up his time at Ibrox.

He said: “From the moment I arrived at Ibrox in January 2019, I was blown away by the sheer magnitude of Rangers Football Club.

“There are so many people to thank. From team-mates, coaches and staff, to the fans who have given me so much love and support from the very first day.

“Winning my first ever league title last season was one of my career highlights, and making it 55 title wins at this football club makes it even more special.

“A season I will simply never forget and memories I will cherish forever.

“Rangers Football Club will forever hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything, and good luck for the rest of the season.”

Sporting director Ross Wilson praised Defoe for his impact at Ibrox. He told Rangers’ website: “Jermain has made a significant contribution to Rangers over the last number of seasons.

“Even in the twilight years of his career, he has shown the expert movement and finishing ability that took him to the very top in his career. His contribution within the training centre was excellent as he became a role model for his peers, showing professionalism on a daily basis.

“I was particularly pleased that he leaves with a league championship winning medal. It has been a privilege to have an England international of his quality within our group and we wish him well for the future.”