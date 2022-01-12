Ex-England rugby international arrested on suspicion of raping teenager – report

An error occurred. Please try again.

A former England rugby union player has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a teenager, the PA news agency understands.

The Daily Mail has reported that the player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was held on Sunday following the report of an attack at a nightclub the day before.

The paper reported that a 41-year-old woman was also held on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.

Both have been released on bail while investigations continue.

An England flag at Twickenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A police spokesperson, quoted in the newspaper, said: “Officers were called shortly before 11am on Sunday January 9 to a report of a sexual assault on a female.

“A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted.

“Both have since been released on bail as enquiries continue and a number of lines of enquiry are being followed up by detectives.”

The Rugby Football Union has refused to comment.