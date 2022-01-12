Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rangers recall Cedric Itten from Germany loan spell

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 4.41pm
Cedric Itten has returned to Rangers following a loan stint in Germany. (Steve Welsh/PA)
Cedric Itten has returned to Rangers following a loan stint in Germany. (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers have recalled Swiss striker Cedric Itten from his loan with Greuther Furth.

The 25-year-old joined the Bundesliga club last summer on what was supposed to be a season-long deal. He scored twice in 12 appearances in Germany, including against Bayern Munich, whilst also earning a recall to the Swiss national team.

Itten netted seven times in 37 appearances in his first season at Rangers as they won the Premiership title last term and, following discussions between sporting director Ross Wilson and recently-installed manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, a decision has been taken to bring him back to his parent club.

Wilson told Rangers’ website: “Gio was aware of Cedric’s profile as a player prior to the confirmation of his appointment as Rangers manager.

“In recent weeks, we have discussed the possibility of bringing Cedric back into the group and, following a chat with him at the weekend, we have done just that.

“Clearly Cedric knows the club well, knows what winning here feels like and joins a squad that he is already a popular member of.”

Itten featured in Switzerland’s matches against Northern Ireland and Lithuania in October, and scored in their victory over Bulgaria in November. His return to Ibrox coincides with confirmation that fellow striker Jermain Defoe has left Rangers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier