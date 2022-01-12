Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonathan Davies: Behind-closed-doors matches would put Wales at disadvantage

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 5.33pm
Jonathan Davies feels Wales would be at a “disadvantage” if their home games are behind closed doors (David Davies/PA)
Jonathan Davies believes that reigning Guinness Six Nations champions Wales will be at a “disadvantage” if they play home games without crowds in this season’s tournament.

Welsh Government coronavirus restrictions mean that Wales’ opening home Six Nations fixture against Scotland on February 12 could take place behind closed doors.

Wales also host France and Italy in March at the Principality Stadium.

Wales v England – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
Wales played England behind closed doors in last season’s Six Nations (David Davies/PA)

Crowds in Ireland and France are currently capped at 5,000, but no restrictions apply in England.

Restrictions on crowds at outdoor sporting events in Scotland, meanwhile, will be lifted next Monday after a limit of 500 was imposed three weeks ago in a bid to deal with a surge of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

It means that Murrayfield will be able to hold capacity crowds for Six Nations visits by England and France, with existing restrictions in Wales set to be reviewed by the Welsh Government next week.

Wales and Scarlets centre Davies, who has won 93 caps during a 12-year Test career, said: “Having experienced last year’s Six Nations with no crowds, it’s just not the same.

“Seeing every other country having crowds, you are going to be at a disadvantage if you are playing in an empty stadium for your home games.

“It’s absolutely terrible when you play in front of no crowds.

“I’ve been fortunate to play for such a long time and playing in front of crowds is where you get that excitement and buzz.

“As much as I want to, I am not going to go into more depth. Boys love playing in front of crowds and boys want crowds.”

Wales v Barbarians – International – Principality Stadium
Wales hooker Ken Owens is sidelined due to a back injury (David Davies/PA)

Wales hooker Ken Owens, meanwhile, looks set to miss the Six Nations while he recovers from a back injury.

The 35-year-old Scarlets forward, capped 82 times and a British and Irish Lions Test player, sat out Wales’ entire Autumn Nations Series in October and November.

And it is another blow for Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, whose team begin their title defence against Ireland in Dublin on February 5.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones is unlikely to play in the competition after undergoing two operations on a shoulder injury suffered during the autumn.

England v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
Wales and Ospreys back George North (Adam Davy/PA)

Flanker Josh Navidi has also had a shoulder problem and is another long-term absentee and full-back Leigh Halfpenny remains sidelined due to a knee injury.

Elsewhere, George North (knee) and Justin Tipuric (shoulder) are firmly on the recovery trail, but it is understood they are not expected to be ready for at least Wales’ early Six Nations games.

Back-row pair Ross Moriarty (shoulder) and Taulupe Faletau (ankle) have also been unavailable ahead of Pivac’s expected Six Nations squad announcement next week.

On Owens, Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: “He has had a procedure and he is doing rehab.

“I would hope to see him this season – the plan is to get him back playing this season. With a back, he has got to get moving again.

“He may make the end of the competition (Six Nations). Hopefully for him, he will. We would like to see him before the end of the season.

“With that sort of injury, it’s caution, especially where Ken is in his career. We are not going to be risking anything with him.

“The thing for him is that we get him back on his feet and back in training, when that time is right, and we will see where we are with that.”

