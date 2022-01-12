Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Filip Benkovic leaves Leicester after club terminate contract

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 7.43pm
Filip Benkovic has left Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)
Filip Benkovic has left Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)

Leicester have announced defender Filip Benkovic has left the club, with the remainder of his contract being terminated by mutual agreement.

The 24-year-old Croatian departs the Foxes having made only two senior appearances since joining from Dinamo Zagreb in August 2018 on a five-year deal.

He spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Celtic and went on to have further loan spells at Bristol City, Cardiff and Belgian side OH Leuven.

Benkovic made his Leicester debut as a substitute in a 4-0 Carabao Cup success over Fleetwood shortly after joining the club, and also started their 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Wigan in January 2020.

