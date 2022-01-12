Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crewe hold on for victory to inflict third successive defeat on Charlton

By Press Association
January 12 2022, 9.57pm
Mikael Mandron scored Crewe’s second (Martin Rickett/PA)
First-half goals from Crewe’s Oliver Finney and Mikael Mandron condemned Charlton to their third consecutive Sky Bet League One defeat as the Railwaymen secured a 2-1 win.

Substitute Mason Burstow offered Johnnie Jackson’s side hope with 10 minutes left.

And Crewe breathed a sigh of relief when referee Rob Lewis ruled out Elliot Lee’s deflected stoppage-time effort as they recorded their third win in five games to move within four points of safety.

Lee wasted a simple first-half chance for the Addicks after Jonathan Leko drove the ball across the six-yard box, but the attacker’s touch let him down in front of goal.

Charlton goalkeeper Stephen Henderson did well to push away a well-hit half volley from Scott Robertson at his near post.

But he was unable to hold Mandron’s stinging shot and Finney was on hand to bury the rebound for Crewe’s 38th-minute lead.

Henderson came off his line to thwart Chris Long as Crewe appealed in vain for a penalty.

But they made it count from the resulting corner taken by Tom Lowery with Mandron jumping the highest to glance a header on into the far corner for the hosts’ second.

Dave Richards preserved Crewe’s two-goal lead after the restart by pushing out Ben Purrington’s header at the far post.

And the relegation-threatened Alex came close to a third when Long drove an effort against the outside of the post.

But Charlton cut the deficit when Burstow followed up with a header after Conor Washington’s shot was parried by Richards in the 80th-minute.

Then late drama ensued as Lee’s finish was chalked off for offside after a lengthy discussion between the officials.

