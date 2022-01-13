Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Man United

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 7.31am
Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with the Manchester United job (Julien Poupert/PA).
What the papers say

Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun, which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.

Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender Tariq Lamptey at £40million but United only want to pay £30m for him.

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans extends both arms during a game.
Leicester’s Youri Tielemans is reportedly not keen to stay at the club after his current contract expires (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal have reportedly commenced talks with the agent of Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. The 24-year-old is not thought to be interested in extending his contract at the club which runs until 2023, according to The Mirror.

And Leicester have agreed to cancel the contract of defender Filip Benkovic 18 months shy of the deal’s expiry, the Leicester Mercury reports. The 24-year-old has struggled for game-time at the club and the paper says the Croatia international, who has spent time on loan at Celtic, Bristol City, OH Leuven and Cardiff, has now been linked with the Italian club Udinese.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Denis Zakaria: Manchester United have spoken with representatives of the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder with the view to signing the 25-year-old Swiss, who will be a free agent in the summer, according to Germany’s Sport Bild magazine.

Dusan Vlahovic: Arsenal are still interested in the 21-year-old Fiorentina striker but will struggle to come up with the finances for Serie A’s top-scorer, according to Sky Sports.

