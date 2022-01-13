Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swansea secure loan deal for Fulham’s Cyrus Christie

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 10.27am
Fulham’s Cyrus Christie has joined Swansea on loan for the rest of the season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Fulham’s Cyrus Christie has joined Swansea on loan for the rest of the season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Swansea have signed Republic of Ireland defender Cyrus Christie on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal, subject to international clearance, sees the 29-year-old full-back join from Sky Bet Championship rivals Fulham.

Christie told the Swansea website: “I am buzzing that it is done and I am really happy to be here.

“I am looking forward to playing some football again, I spoke to the manager (Russell Martin) and straight away he almost made my mind up for me.

“It has been a tough time recently where I have not been able to show my full ability.

“The opportunity has been hard to come by, so I want to come here and show that quality and prove it.

“I want to help the lads push up the league and this is a league where anything can happen, especially with those games in hand.”

Swansea boss Martin was seeking a full-back option following the recall of Ethan Laird by Manchester United – with the 20-year-old subsequently joining Bournemouth.

Christie made over 100 appearances for both Coventry and Derby before joining Middlesbrough in 2017.

He moved to Fulham the following year, where he has made 68 appearances, and spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

