Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stewart Robertson: Large away allocations at Old Firm derbies unlikely to return

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 11.57am
Rangers and Celtic fans have had their away allocations cut in recent seasons (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Rangers and Celtic fans have had their away allocations cut in recent seasons (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson admits he does not envisage large numbers of away supporters returning to the Glasgow derby in the near future.

The fixture between the two great rivals used to see in excess of 7,000 away fans at both Ibrox and Celtic Park.

However, Rangers chose to cut Celtic’s allocation for matches at Ibrox to just 800 in 2018, claiming the decision was driven by season-ticket demand following the appointment of Steven Gerrard as manager.

Celtic immediately reciprocated by doing the same for Rangers fans attending Parkhead.

The presence of so few away fans is widely deemed to have diminished the fixture as a spectacle in recent years.

But Robertson does not believe the situation can change any time soon because season tickets have now been sold in the stands traditionally occupied by visiting supporters.

He told The Athletic: “I think things have evolved over time. About 800 fans from either side now go to games.

“The challenge is changing that at the moment because both teams have sold season tickets in those areas and actually it is ‘how do you change that back?’

“Those supporters have renewal rights so it is not something I see changing in the short term.”

Followers of both teams who enjoy going to away games have called for the situation to be resolved between the clubs, but Robertson claims he detects little appetite within Rangers’ fanbase for large visiting support to return to the fixture.

He said: “The vast majority of our fans don’t want it to change, they are comfortable with it.

“I don’t know how it is on the other section of the city but certainly from our supporters’ perspective they are comfortable with it the way it is.

“The vast majority, I would be lying if I said everybody.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]