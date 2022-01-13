Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke joins Russian side Krasnodar

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 12.33pm
Daniel Farke was sacked by Norwich in November following a poor start to the Premier League season (Joe Giddens/PA)
Daniel Farke was sacked by Norwich in November following a poor start to the Premier League season (Joe Giddens/PA)

Former Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has been announced as the new manager of Russian Premier League side Krasnodar.

Farke guided the Canaries to two Sky Bet Championship titles in three seasons, but was sacked at the start of November after winning just one of the opening 11 Premier League games.

The German has signed a contract with Krasnodar until the summer of 2024 and will be joined in Russia by coaching staff Eddie Riemer, Christopher John and Chris Domogalla.

Krasnodar are fifth in the Russian Premier League, nine points behind leaders Zenit St Petersburg, and parted company with Viktor Goncharenko before the winter break.

“I would like to thank the president of the club Sergey Galitsky for the trust in me and my staff,” Farke said in a statement on Krasnodar’s official Twitter feed.

“We have made the decision together to join this wonderful and modern club with a bright sporting future.

“Many decisions we have accepted in the past by relying on instinct, this time a positive feeling came from the beginning.

“We are looking forward to meeting the team. A great advantage, of course, is that the RPL restarts at the end of February and that gives us the opportunity to actively work for five weeks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier