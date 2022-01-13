Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Premier League and EFL still to commission advice over parachute payment row

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 12.45pm
The fan-led review, chaired by Tracey Crouch, called on the Premier League and EFL to commission external advice to resolve a row over parachute payments if no agreement was reached by the end of 2021, but PA understands they have not yet done so (DCMS Handout/PA)
The Premier League and the EFL have not yet commissioned external advice to resolve their dispute over parachute payments, despite a call to do so in the fan-led review ordered by the Government.

The review panel, led by Conservative MP and former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch, published its recommendations to ensure the financial sustainability of the domestic game in November last year.

The most eye-catching was a call for independent regulation of financial matters in the sport, but Crouch’s panel also addressed the issue of parachute payments to clubs relegated from the Premier League.

EFL chairman Rick Parry says parachute payments have a distorting effect on the competition
EFL chairman Rick Parry says parachute payments have a distorting effect on the competition (Mike Egerton/PA)

It concluded, while the intention of the payments was “laudable”, the system should be reviewed as part of wider reform of how money is distributed from the Premier League to the pyramid. EFL chairman Rick Parry has previously said the payments have a distorting effect on the competition he oversees.

The review called for compromise from the Premier League and EFL and added: “If football cannot find a solution by the end of the year (2021), the review has concluded that the Premier League and the EFL should jointly commission external advice to develop a solution to parachute payments as well as wider distribution issues.”

The PA news agency understands external advice has not yet been commissioned, with discussions ongoing between the Premier League and the EFL.

Sources point out that it was only a recommendation, with the Government’s official response to the review expected in the spring.

The review states that, if the Premier League and the EFL fail to reach an agreement on distribution, the new proposed regulator should be given backstop powers to impose one upon them.

The EFL is seeking an increase in the share of media revenues it receives to 25 per cent. Premier League chief executive Richard Masters was asked last November if there was merit in increasing the share of wealth distributed to the EFL. He said it would be “a disaster” to do so.

A number of executives working for Premier League clubs were publicly critical of the idea of an independent regulator, and also the call for a transfer levy to provide further financial support to the pyramid.

Crouch told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee last month that the criticism of the levy was “interesting” given that it had been proposed by a Premier League club.

