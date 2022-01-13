Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie Walker in line for Bradford debut against Salford

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 12.55pm
Jamie Walker could make his debut for Bradford this weekend (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Jamie Walker could make his debut for Bradford this weekend (Ian Rutherford/PA)

New arrival Jamie Walker could make his debut for Bradford as they prepare to welcome Salford to the Utilita Energy Stadium.

The 28-year-old arrived from Hearts earlier this week and could go straight into Derek Adams’ plans for the weekend.

Andy Cook was forced off with a dead leg in the 29th minute of the Bantams’ 2-0 loss to Carlisle last week and it is yet to be seen whether the 31-year-old is fit enough to face the Ammies.

Captain Niall Canavan returned to training this week, while new man Dion Pereira could be in contention to make his first appearance.

Aramide Oteh could be in line to face his former club on Saturday.

The 23-year-old spent some time on loan at Bradford in the 2019-20 season and after scoring the opener in Salford’s 1-1 draw against Tranmere in midweek, boss Gary Bowyer could opt for the frontman again.

New loan signing Stephen Kelly could make his debut after joining from Rangers this week.

Liam Shephard is still a doubt through injury after being replaced in the 2-0 win over Newport last week.

