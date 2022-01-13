Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday boss Darren Moore hopes for fitness boost ahead of Plymouth clash

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 1.09pm
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore hopes to welcome players back at home to Plymouth (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore hopes to welcome players back at home to Plymouth (Richard Sellers/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore hopes to name a stronger squad for Plymouth’s Sky Bet League One visit to Hillsborough.

Wednesday have not played since losing at Shrewsbury on January 2.

Che Dunkley, Florian Kamberi, Jack Hunt, Josh Windass and Olamide Shodipo all missed the Owls’ 1-0 defeat in Shropshire and will be assessed.

Callum Paterson (knee) is set to miss out, but Massimo Luongo is available again after serving a three-match ban.

Plymouth welcome back four players who missed their FA Cup third-round victory over Birmingham through Covid-19.

Ryan Broom, George Cooper, Finley Craske and Luke Jephcott have all completed their isolation periods after sitting out the 1-0 extra-time win at St Andrew’s.

Loan signing Jordon Garrick is available after parent club Swansea chose not to recall him before the January deadline they had agreed with Argyle.

Panutche Camara is away on international duty, having made his Guinea-Bissau debut in a 0-0 draw against Sudan at the Africa Cup of Nations last weekend.

