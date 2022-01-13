Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Stephen Kingsley hailed as one of Scotland’s best after signing new Hearts deal

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 1.15pm
Stephen Kingsley has been in fine form for Hearts. (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Stephen Kingsley has been in fine form for Hearts. (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson hailed Stephen Kingsley as one of the top defenders in Scotland after he signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 27-year-old moved to Tynecastle in 2020 and has established himself as a key member of a team now riding high in the cinch Premiership.

Kingsley’s initial deal was due to expire at the end of this term, but he has now committed himself to Hearts until the summer of 2025.

Neilson told Hearts’ website: “It’s fantastic to get Stephen committed to Hearts for another three seasons.

“He’s gone from strength to strength since he arrived here and he’s undoubtedly one of the country’s top defenders.

“It’s a big boost for us and everyone here is delighted to get it sorted.”

Kingsley – a set-piece specialist – has chipped in with nine goals in 48 appearances since arriving from Hull at the start of last season.

Sporting director Joe Savage said: “Stephen’s made such a big impact since joining the club and he’s a really popular figure behind the scenes.

“His quality on the pitch is there for all to see and I’m sure the fans will be as happy as we are to get this deal completed.

“Stephen’s been a crucial part of the project here at Hearts and the exciting thing is that we’re only in the early stages. The club is in a strong position and there is definitely more to come.”

Kingsley’s new deal is a further boost to Hearts after goalkeeper Craig Gordon and defender Craig Halkett both recently extended their contracts.

Scotland centre-back John Souttar, however, appears certain to decline the chance to stay at Tynecastle as he weighs up several pre-contract offers from elsewhere.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier