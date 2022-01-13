Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Marshall expected to make his QPR debut against West Brom

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 1.17pm
David Marshall is likely to make his QPR debut against West Brom (Tim Goode/PA)
David Marshall is expected to make his debut for QPR when they host Championship promotion rivals West Brom.

The Scotland goalkeeper this week moved to Loftus Road from Derby on a permanent contract until the end of the season. With first-choice stopper Seny Dieng away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, and Jordan Archer injured in the FA Cup win against Rotherham, Marshall is likely to start on Saturday.

Ilias Chair (Morocco) and Ossie Kakay (Sierra Leone) are also at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Sam McCallum and Jordy De Wijs continue their rehabilitation from injury problems.

Moses Odubajo returned from injury as a substitute in the cup and could be involved again.

Matthew Clarke and Jayson Molumby will be back for West Brom.

Both players had to sit out the FA Cup defeat to Brighton as they are on loan from the Premier League club.

Cedric Kipre is suspended following his red card in the cup, while goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and midfielder Alex Mowatt are both still banned after they were sent off in the league draw with Cardiff. They will not be available again until the Baggies play Preston at the Hawthorns on January 26.

Semi Ajayi (Nigeria) is at the Africa Cup of Nations but new signing Daryl Dike could be involved.

