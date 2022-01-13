Callum Morton poised to make Peterborough bow against Coventry

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peterborough could give their two loan signings debuts against Coventry.

Striker Callum Morton has joined from West Brom while goalkeeper Steve Benda has moved from Swansea.

Joel Randall has been struggling with a hamstring issue and could miss out against the Sky Blues.

Jack Marriott and Ricky-Jade Jones are also ruled out and Dan Butler (ankle) is sidelined for the rest of the season.

Coventry boss Mark Robins has some selection issues, with a number of players returning.

Centre-back Kyle McFadzean and midfielder Liam Kelly were due to return to training this week after completing a period of isolation.

Ben Wilson has played in the last two games after first choice Simon Moore tested positive for Covid.

Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen has been nursing a hamstring injury and remains a doubt.