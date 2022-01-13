Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gillingham caretaker boss Steve Lovell without Dan Phillips for Burton game

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 1.31pm
Steve Lovell will be in caretaker charge of his former club Gillingham for Saturday's League One clash with Burton
Steve Lovell will be in caretaker charge of his former club Gillingham for Saturday's League One clash with Burton

Managerless Gillingham will be without midfielder Dan Phillips for Saturday’s League One clash with Burton.

Phillips is suspended following his red card in last weekend’s 4-0 home defeat by Ipswich, having picked up two yellow cards inside four second-half minutes.

Skipper Kyle Dempsey, who has not played since November because of a knee injury, will be assessed after having to withdraw from the matchday squad for the Ipswich game with a tight hamstring following the warm-up.

Norwich loanee Tom Dickson-Peters made his debut as a half-time substitute last Saturday and is pushing for a first start as the Gills, under caretaker boss Steve Lovell following the departure of Steve Evans, look for a first win in 14 attempts in all competitions.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could hand a debut to 21-year-old defender William Kokolo.

The wing-back completed a permanent switch from Middlesbrough earlier this week and will hope to be involved for the first time.

However, Hasselbaink will be without striker Kane Hemmings, who has left the club to join League Two Tranmere.

Defender Ryan Leak will be assessed after sitting out last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Cheltenham as an unused substitute with a knock, while Louis Moult, who was alongside him, could be in line for a first senior appearance since August 2019 following his recovery from injury.

