Tyrese Sinclair could return for Mansfield against Walsall

An error occurred. Please try again.

Mansfield could have forward Tyrese Sinclair back in contention following coronavirus for the Sky Bet League Two match against Walsall.

Sinclair has not featured since Boxing Day after his positive test, but has rejoined the squad while defender Farrend Rawson is also close to recovering from Covid-19 although midfielder George Lapslie (thigh) remains unavailable.

The Stags recorded an eighth win out of the last nine league games with victory over Swindon on Tuesday night to close up on the play-off places.

Manager Nigel Clough had named an unchanged side, but captain Ollie Clarke will be assessed on a calf issue after coming off for the closing stages as a precaution. Defender Aaron O’Driscoll has joined League of Ireland side Shelbourne on a free transfer.

Walsall boss Matt Taylor is expecting a response after the lacklustre 3-1 defeat at Stevenage last weekend.

The Saddlers fell behind to an own goal from Rollin Menayese inside the opening 30 seconds and then conceded again in the eighth minute.

On-loan forwards Kieran Phillips and Tyrese Shade are both pressing for a recall having come off the bench at the Lamex Stadium.

Defender Ash Taylor is still recovering from Covid-19, centre-back Emmanuel Monthe is serving out a seven-game suspension and forward Rory Holden (knee) is a long-term absentee.