Hibernian winger Daniel Mackay joins Kilmarnock on loan

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 2.05pm
Daniel Mackay has struggled to get game time at Hibernian this season (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hibernian winger Daniel Mackay has joined cinch Championship side Kilmarnock on loan until the end of the season in a bid to get game time.

The 20-year-old moved to Easter Road in the summer on a four-year contract after impressing for Inverness in the second tier last season.

However, he has managed only six appearances so far and has not featured since August, so Hibs have allowed him to move to Rugby Park in order to get the first-team exposure required to accelerate his development.

After becoming Derek McInnes’ first new signing since he took over as Kilmarnock manager last week, Mackay told the Ayrshire club’s website: “It’s a good opportunity for me to come to Kilmarnock with the goal of winning the league and hopefully I can help the team do that.

“I’m happy that the manager was keen to bring me in and I can’t wait to get started now. I’m direct, quick and can score goals as well so hopefully I have all the ingredients to show the fans that I can do well on the park.”

Kilmarnock are currently two points off the top of the Championship with a game in hand over surprise leaders Arbroath.

