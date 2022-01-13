Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Claudio Ranieri confident Watford have what it takes to avoid relegation

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 2.53pm
Claudio Ranieri believes his Watford side are too good to go down (John Walton/PA)
Claudio Ranieri believes his Watford side are too good to go down (John Walton/PA)

Claudio Ranieri believes Watford are too good to go down and insists the club have what it takes to ensure their survival in the Premier League.

The Hornets are currently 17th in the table but have not won a match since their surprise 4-1 victory over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United on November 20.

Over a seven-day period starting on Saturday, Watford travel to Newcastle before taking on Burnley and Norwich in a week that could have a significant impact at the bottom of the table.

However, Ranieri believes his side have the quality to remain in the top flight.

“When I say I believe in my team, I saw in the training sessions, they work so hard, and if you continue – with luck – to fight, to believe in yourself, sooner or later you will win. That is important, that is what my experience tells me,” the Italian manager said.

“I say to them (the players) we have to continue, because it is sure, if you come to watch, the training sessions are fantastic. I have a lot of experience and I say this team will be safe.

“It is unbelievable our position, it’s unbelievable.”

Watford have made three new signings already in January, with midfielder Edo Kayembe arriving from Eupen and defenders Hassane Kamara and Samir joining from Nice and Udinese respectively.

However, since Ranieri took over from Xisco Munoz in October, the Hornets have lost 10 out of 12 matches, and a further defeat at St James’ Park on Saturday would see the club slip into the relegation zone.

“I believe in this team and I’m sure at the end we will be safe,” added Ranieri.

“We have to change position. It’s not possible to continue this way.

“But I remember in the last match against Spurs in the Premier League (a 1-0 home defeat), we were focused in that match, we were very solid, and now I have new players, three new signings, and I’m very happy with the team.

“We must stay together and fight in every second of the match.

“This is a big game for us and for them, but also in this week we play three times against teams in the relegation fight.”

In addition to the new signings who could be in line to feature, Ranieri will be boosted by the return of some injured players, including the influential Emmanuel Dennis, who did not travel with Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations.

“He is very important for us,” said Ranieri.

“He scored eight goals and has five assists, but he’s important not only in this way, it’s important how he plays for the team. Always I say it’s important to play for the team.”

