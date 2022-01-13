On-loan forward Folarin Balogun in contention for Middlesbrough debut

An error occurred. Please try again.

Middlesbrough could hand a debut to on-loan Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun against Sky Bet Championship strugglers Reading.

England Under-21 international Balogun has joined for the remainder of the season, while Republic of Ireland forward Aaron Connolly could also feature for the first time following his loan switch from Brighton.

Midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce, a permanent transfer from Birmingham, will be hoping for another chance to impress after starting as one of several changes for last weekend’s 3-2 FA Cup third-round win at Mansfield.

Marc Bola (knee) continues his recovery along with long-term absentee Marcus Browne (ACL), while defender Will Kokolo, 21, has moved to League One side Burton and Jack Robinson’s loan at National League side Yeovil has been extended until the end of the season.

Under-pressure Reading boss Veljko Paunovic will be looking for a response after his side were trashed 7-0 at home by promotion-chasing Fulham on Tuesday night.

Defender Scott Dann was forced off early on through injury and is doubtful, with midfielder Josh Laurent having dropped back to fill in at centre-half.

Tyrell Ashcroft missed the Fulham game following a concussion suffered during the draw with Derby and the defender will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman are on international duty with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations, while striker Yakou Meite (knee), defender Tom McIntyre (foot), Michael Morrison (knee), Felipe Araruna (knee) and forward Lucas Joao (hip) all continue their recoveries.