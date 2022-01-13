Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On-loan forward Folarin Balogun in contention for Middlesbrough debut

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 2.55pm
England Under-21 forward Folarin Balogun has signed for the remainder of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
England Under-21 forward Folarin Balogun has signed for the remainder of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Middlesbrough could hand a debut to on-loan Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun against Sky Bet Championship strugglers Reading.

England Under-21 international Balogun has joined for the remainder of the season, while Republic of Ireland forward Aaron Connolly could also feature for the first time following his loan switch from Brighton.

Midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce, a permanent transfer from Birmingham, will be hoping for another chance to impress after starting as one of several changes for last weekend’s 3-2 FA Cup third-round win at Mansfield.

Marc Bola (knee) continues his recovery along with long-term absentee Marcus Browne (ACL), while defender Will Kokolo, 21, has moved to League One side Burton and Jack Robinson’s loan at National League side Yeovil has been extended until the end of the season.

Under-pressure Reading boss Veljko Paunovic will be looking for a response after his side were trashed 7-0 at home by promotion-chasing Fulham on Tuesday night.

Defender Scott Dann was forced off early on through injury and is doubtful, with midfielder Josh Laurent having dropped back to fill in at centre-half.

Tyrell Ashcroft missed the Fulham game following a concussion suffered during the draw with Derby and the defender will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman are on international duty with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations, while striker Yakou Meite (knee), defender Tom McIntyre (foot), Michael Morrison (knee), Felipe Araruna (knee) and forward Lucas Joao (hip) all continue their recoveries.

