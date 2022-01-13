Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieffer Moore ruled out of Cardiff’s clash with Blackburn

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 2.55pm
Kieffer Moore is out of action (Simon Galloway/PA)
Cardiff manager Steve Morison remains without the services of leading scorer Kieffer Moore for the visit of Blackburn.

Moore missed the FA Cup tie against Preston after testing positive for Covid-19 and has not trained this week.

Midfielder Joe Ralls was among the players rested against Preston but is available to return.

Right-back Cody Drameh could also feature after signing on loan from Premier League side Leeds earlier this week.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray hopes to have a trio of players available.

Ryan Nyambe sat out the FA Cup tie against Wigan, while Sam Gallagher and Darragh Lenihan were forced off with injuries in the 3-2 defeat.

However, all three are set to return to the squad as Rovers bid to extend their unbeaten run in the Sky Bet Championship to 10 matches.

Harry Pickering (hamstring) and Bradley Dack (knee) remain sidelined.

