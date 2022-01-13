Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Millwall monitoring Jed Wallace ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 4.05pm Updated: January 13 2022, 4.07pm
Nottingham Forest target Jed Wallace is a doubt for Millwall (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Millwall are assessing the fitness of Jed Wallace for their home Sky Bet Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

Midfielder Wallace has not played since the 2-1 defeat at Peterborough on December 11 because of a thigh injury but he has resumed training and is pushing for a first-team return.

Defender Daniel Ballard (knee) and midfielder Ryan Leonard (ankle) are also being monitored.

Defender Murray Wallace is due to return after missing the 2-1 FA Cup defeat by Crystal Palace last Saturday because his partner was due to give birth.

Canada defender Richie Laryea could make his Forest debut after joining from MLS side Toronto FC.

Striker Lewis Grabban is pushing hard for a start after stepping off the bench to score the only goal against Arsenal in last Sunday’s FA Cup triumph.

Max Lowe (groin), Joe Lolley (knee), Loic Mbe Soh (thigh), Alex Mighten (knee), Rodrigo Ely (muscle) and Mohamed Drager (ankle) have been suffering from injury.

Boss Steve Cooper will be hoping some of them pass fitness tests in order to provide more options.

