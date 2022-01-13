Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Enock Mwepu out of Brighton’s game with Crystal Palace

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 4.09pm
Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu suffered an injury in the FA Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu suffered an injury in the FA Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu will miss Friday’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace due to a hamstring injury suffered in last weekend’s FA Cup win at West Brom.

Centre-back Adam Webster is fit to return after sitting out at The Hawthorns as a precaution, while Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo could make his top-flight debut having been recalled from a loan spell at Belgian club Beerschot.

Captain Lewis Dunk (knee), Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma (international duty) and back-up goalkeeper Jason Steele (back) remain absent for Albion.

Crystal Palace will be without five experienced players with defender James Tomkins the latest to join the treatment table.

Tomkins is unavailable for a “couple of weeks” due to an unspecified injury according to boss Patrick Vieira, who was already missing James McArthur with a hamstring issue and the trio of Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their African Cup of Nations commitments.

First-choice goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who dislocated a finger last month, sat out last weekend’s 2-1 win at Millwall in the FA Cup but is expected to return.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Scherpen, Lamptey, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Webster, Cucurella, Roberts, Turns, Offiah, Gross, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Moder, Lallana, Leonard, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes, Schlupp, Olise, Benteke, Edouard, Butland, Clyne, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze, Mateta, Rak-Sakyi, Matthews, Wells-Morrison, Banks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier