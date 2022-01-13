Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Loft could make Bristol Rovers debut against Hartlepool

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 4.13pm
Ryan Loft is likely to make his debut this weekend (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ryan Loft is likely to make his debut this weekend (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ryan Loft could be in line to make his Bristol Rovers debut as the Pirates prepare to welcome Hartlepool to the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The 24-year-old striker signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Rovers after joining from Scunthorpe for an undisclosed fee earlier this month and may line up for his new club for the first time.

Joey Barton made four changes to the XI for his side’s 2-1 defeat by Peterborough in the FA Cup and could welcome Harry Anderson, Aaron Collins, Glenn Whelan and Connor Taylor back into the side.

On-loan Cardiff defender James Connolly will be hoping to be given another chance after impressing on his senior debut against the Posh last week.

Marcus Carver and Jake Hull could make their first appearances in Hartlepool colours.

Defender Hull, 20, joined Pools on loan from Rotherham while 28-year-old striker Carver arrived from Vanarama National League North side Southport.

The weekend’s fixture may come too soon for midfielder Jordan Cook, who was forced off with an injury during Hartlepool’s 0-0 draw with Oldham on New Year’s day.

Teenage forward Joe Grey will be hoping to start after climbing off the bench to score the winner in their FA Cup victory over Blackpool.

