Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe set to bolster Portsmouth for MK Dons game

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 4.25pm
Ryan Tunnicliffe, right, has been out since October (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Ryan Tunnicliffe, right, has been out since October (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe have handed Portsmouth a fitness boost ahead of the visit of MK Dons.

Skipper Robertson has been sidelined for four months having suffered a hip injury in early September.

Midfielder Tunnicliffe has been out since October due to a hamstring injury.

But both got a run-out in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek to increase boss Danny Cowley’s options.

MK Dons completed the loan signing of Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming ahead of the trip south.

The former England youth international spent the first half of the season on loan with Gillingham.

He is likely to be back-up for Franco Ravizzoli, who kept a clean sheet and was named man of the match on his first league start in last weekend’s 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon.

Midfielder David Kasumu is set to miss out again with a hamstring injury.

