Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Neil Robertson gets the better of Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Masters

By Press Association
January 13 2022, 5.01pm Updated: January 13 2022, 11.00pm
Neil Robertson beat Ronnie O’Sullivan (Adam Davy/PA)
Neil Robertson beat Ronnie O’Sullivan (Adam Davy/PA)

Neil Robertson avenged his World Grand Prix final defeat by dumping Ronnie O’Sullivan out of the Masters quarter-finals.

Australian Robertson prevailed 6-4 to book a last-four spot, handling a partisan Alexandra Palace crowd and hitting back after losing 10-8 to O’Sullivan in December’s Grand Prix showdown in Coventry.

Seven-time Masters winner O’Sullivan mustered just one century in the match but still levelled at four frames apiece, before Robertson pulled away.

Robertson’s top breaks were 119 and 130, and he will now face either Mark Williams, who edged out John Higgins 6-5.

“I know how much a Masters crowd can really carry a player, my Masters debut was against Jimmy White,” Robertson told the BBC.

“So it was important I was able to hit back against him. I knew I was going to hit the ball well today.

“You never know what the result’s going to be, but I knew I would hit the ball well.

“I pulled off some brilliant pressure shots and gained momentum from that. It’s nice that I can still pull out the recoveries when I need them.”

2022 Cazoo Masters – Day Five – Alexandra Palace
Ronnie O’Sullivan, pictured, was frustrated (Adam Davy/PA)

O’Sullivan lamented the middling standards of both players, but refused to offer any excuses despite biting the tip off his cue straight after his defeat.

“It wasn’t, really, good stuff; I didn’t play good, he didn’t play good,” O’Sullivan told the BBC.

“Both of us were queueing alright. I was just trying to make it as competitive as I could, and trying to give the crowd and give Neil a bit of a game.”

Asked about problems with his cue tip, O’Sullivan added: “I never make any excuses, Neil was the better player today.

“Hopefully he goes on and wins it. I like Neil, he’s a good man.”

Williams needed a nerveless 91 break in the deciding frame to inch past Higgins on Thursday night.

The Welshman immediately paid tribute to the crowd, insisting he could not recall a better atmosphere.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that, the crowd was unbelievable,” Williams told the BBC.

“I couldn’t feel my legs in the chair, that’s the best intro I’ve ever had, I think John would say the same.

“So thanks to all the crowd because it made the occasion all the more special.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]