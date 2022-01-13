Liam Cullen in line for Lincoln debut against Cambridge

An error occurred. Please try again.

New loan signing Liam Cullen could make his Lincoln debut in Saturday’s League One clash with Cambridge.

Swansea striker Cullen has boosted boss Michael Appleton’s options up front, having signed on Thursday.

The 22-year-old could even go straight into the side for the weekend’s home league encounter.

Joe Walsh (thigh), Adam Jackson (concussion), Lewis Montsma (knee), Liam Bridcutt (calf) and Tom Hopper (stress fracture) are all long-term absentees.

Cambridge will hope to take their fine cup form back into the league, pulling off a stunning FA Cup third-round win at Premier League Newcastle then defeating Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy.

Goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle will miss several weeks after suffering a knee injury in training.

Cambridge have recalled Will Mannion from his loan at Havant and Waterlooville as cover.

Brighton loan midfielder Jensen Weir remains out of action with a knee concern.