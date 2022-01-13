Sonny Bill joins Fury camp and Digne signs for Villa: Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association January 13 2022, 6.14pm Sonny Bill Williams and Lucas Digne (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 13. Football Newcastle welcomed another new face. We've got Wood. 💪⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/aEXYb3rd7d— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 13, 2022 Congratulations and good luck @officialcwood #toontoon @NUFC ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 13, 2022 Chris Wood gets down to business at #NUFC! 👊⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jZchSfmgja— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 13, 2022 Lucas Digne arrived at Aston Villa. Bonjour, Villans…🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/17mZVr1ggY— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 13, 2022 So happy to be here thank you for the amazing welcome 😜 let’s go @AVFCOfficial 💙💜🦁 pic.twitter.com/7vS365pUlE— Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) January 13, 2022 Karim Benzema was the El Clasico MVP. 👍 ¡@Benzema, 𝗠𝗩𝗣 de #ElClásico!#Supercopa pic.twitter.com/UdgGhLQ23d— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) January 13, 2022 Boxing Sonny Bill was ready to join Tyson Fury’s camp. When you get a chance to learn from the best, you don’t ask questions, you just book your flight! See you soon legends 🥊🥊 @Tyson_Fury @joeboxerparker @AndyLeeBoxing pic.twitter.com/RolSX0N8hl— Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) January 13, 2022 Lennox Lewis was wrestling with a heavyweight conundrum. Ok. That’s funny! 😂👊🏾💥 pic.twitter.com/tIZ9sOIBd7— Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) January 13, 2022 Cricket The misfortune continued for Zak Crawley. Not a great series on the nuts front 🤣 https://t.co/gCrdpaDLGV— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 13, 2022 Stuart Broad and Steve Smith geared up for the final Ashes Test of the series. All smiles ahead of the last Ashes Test match here in Hobart pic.twitter.com/en5yoXnB0F— Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 13, 2022 A cheeky Downing Street throwback from Kevin Pietersen. Work event! pic.twitter.com/KDr5tVrjkj— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 13, 2022 David Warner was also going back in time. View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) Darts Wayne Mardle had a laugh. I was told it was a work meeting! pic.twitter.com/pdgWOQYQ70— Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) January 13, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Owen sees funny side and Keane gets his hopes up – Thursday’s sporting social Man City and Liverpool celebrate victories – Thursday’s sporting social Man Utd enjoy Atalanta victory – Thursday’s sporting social Fernandes’ promise and De Roon’s long wait – Thursday’s sporting social