FPL tips: Transfer Score says Brighton rock ahead of gameweek 22

Brighton might not appear the most exciting team from an FPL manager’s point of view, but ahead of gameweek 22 their squad may contain a few gems.

The PA news agency’s Transfer Score metric combines form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR) into one figure.

The result is a rough guide which hints at those players who could make useful FPL additions over the coming gameweeks.

Neal a steal

Brighton’s Neal Maupay scores a total of 60 in our Transfer Score after a five-game period which saw him bag three goals and an assist.

The forward ranks 12th for Creativity and 18th for Threat among strikers, while at £6.5m and 6.8 per cent ownership he is affordable and potentially under-selected.

With seven goals and an assist to his name this term, Maupay has rewarded his fantasy backers with 30 points in his five most recent league appearances.

And with games against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Leicester and Watford next up, FPL managers with Brighton players have reasons to be hopeful.

Brighton’s rocks

Two Brighton defenders feature in our Transfer Score top three, with Marc Cucurella and Dan Burn both scoring 77.

They earn their scores in different ways – Cucurella for example managed to bag all three bonus points in both GW19 and GW20 thanks to an assist and a clean sheet.

Burn meanwhile scored against Everton in GW21 for an eight-point haul, and rates well for both price (£4.4m) and ownership (0.2 per cent).

To add both players would cost less than £10m of a manager’s budget at present, while upcoming games against the likes of Palace and Watford hold the potential for clean sheets.

Mac attack

In midfield, Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister scores very well on our Transfer Score with 80.

The 23-year-old scores rates highly for ownership, with a backing of less than one per cent ahead of GW22 hinting at a cracking differential potential, while his £5.3m price tag doesn’t hurt either.

His form score meanwhile is boosted by a brace in GW21 against Everton which returned 15 FPL points for the few that backed him.

Furthermore, after being in and out of the team Mac Allister is on a run of three consecutive starts – in those games the Seagulls have picked up seven points including a draw against Chelsea.

Will you back Brighton as the second half of the season arrives?