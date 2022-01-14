Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu thriving on pressure as she spearheads Australian Open challenge

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 6.00am
Emma Raducanu will lead Britain’s bid for success Down Under (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emma Raducanu will lead Britain’s bid for success Down Under (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The newest grand slam champion in the women’s game will spearhead Britain’s bid for success at the Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu is seeded 17th in Melbourne with the British number one set to play in her first major tournament since her incredible US Open success.

A whirlwind six months saw the Bromley teenager come from out of nowhere to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon before stunning the tennis world at Flushing Meadows and scooping the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award into the bargain.

It is scarcely believable that in WTA terms Raducanu is still a rookie, about to embark on her first full season on the Tour.

The main sporting talking points as we head into 2022
Emma Raducanu stunned the tennis world at the US Open (PA)

There are fears the 19-year-old could struggle under the weight of the pressure she has created for herself – although starting the year off with a chastening 6-0 6-1 defeat by Elena Rybakina at the Sydney International should temper some of those expectations.

It is sure to be a steep learning curve for Raducanu, who must deal with the fact she is now a major scalp for her opponents.

“I’m not sure of other people’s opinions of me,” she said. “It’s going to happen, pressure is a privilege. I thrive under the adrenaline, I hope.

“So for me I don’t really think about other people’s opinions or expectations. The only ones I have are that of myself, to improve and get better.”

Johanna Konta’s retirement has left a hole in British women’s tennis but Raducanu is joined in the main draw by Heather Watson, whose best performance came nine years ago when she reached the third round.

In the men’s draw Cameron Norrie will be out to cement his place in the upper echelons of the game after a stellar 2021.

Christmas Package 2021
Cameron Norrie soared up the rankings last year (John Walton/PA)

The 26-year-old left-hander racked up some impressive wins throughout the year before claiming the prestigious Indian Wells title in October.

Norrie has risen to the cusp of the top 10, become British number one for the first time and even secured a place at the season-ending ATP Finals as an alternate.

Dan Evans may have been overtaken by Norrie but he also enjoyed a career-best season, winning his first ATP title and reaching 22nd in the rankings.

Then there is the small matter of Andy Murray, returning to the scene of his tearful announcement that he feared his career was over three years ago.

The former world number one, five times a runner-up in Melbourne, is looking to build on the momentum he gained towards the end of last season when he recorded two top-10 wins over Hubert Hurkacz and Jannik Sinner.

Murray’s last appearance at the Australian Open was that epic encounter with 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut, who he pushed to a fifth set after mounting a huge comeback from two down, all while playing with just one functioning hip.

It should be a far less painful experience for the 34-year-old Scot, who has stated he wants a deep run in at least one of the majors, this time around.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier