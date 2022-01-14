Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Has Melbourne seen the back of Novak? – Australian Open talking points

By Press Association
January 14 2022, 6.03am Updated: January 14 2022, 8.08am
Defending men’s champion Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (Mark Baker/AP)
The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up.

With Novak Djokovic’s participation still undecided following his latest visa cancellation, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five talking points for the tournament.

The Djokovic question

Will he, won’t he? The wait goes on for Novak Djokovic with less than 72 hours to go until the start of the tournament. On Thursday he looked set to play, by Friday he had been told to leave the country again, with a further appeal against the ruling likely. If he does compete, it is a measure of both his excellence and mental resilience that he will be the favourite despite the ultimate in troubled build-ups. If not, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev take on that mantle, with Rafael Nadal aiming to put another injury lay-off behind him.

Focus on Raducanu

Emma Raducanu’s first grand slam tournament since her extraordinary US Open triumph has been overshadowed by off-court events but the spotlight will shine brightly on the teenager at Melbourne Park. The courts should suit her but Raducanu represents a prize scalp now while her preparations were disrupted by a bout of coronavirus. It is likely to take most of this season for the 19-year-old to really find her feet on tour.

Murray returns

When Andy Murray sobbed his way through his pre-tournament press conference three years ago, finally opening up on the extent of his hip problems, it seemed he was waving goodbye not just to Melbourne but to tennis. The tournament all but retired him with a tribute video from his fellow stars but now he is back and the prognosis seems brighter than at any point since. Murray has stayed fit since Wimbledon, is finally able to train and play tournaments week after week, and results are starting to come.

Osaka seeking happiness on the court

It was unclear when, or even if, Naomi Osaka would return to the tennis tour for much of 2021 but this year has started on a much brighter note. The reigning Australian Open champion appeared much more relaxed on court and in the press conference room in Melbourne last week. Osaka admits she focused too much on results and rankings in the past and will instead prioritise enjoying the sport. The 24-year-old’s actions last year divided opinion but there is no doubt a happy and healthy Osaka is a real asset for the sport.

The Covid question

Covid-19 is likely to make its presence felt in Melbourne
Covid-19 is likely to make its presence felt in Melbourne (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

When tournament director Craig Tiley and his team jumped through hoops and put Tennis Australia into the red in order to hold last year’s event, they cannot have imagined that 2022 would be even more tricky. The Djokovic fiasco has dominated the headlines but, with the Omicron variant rife in Melbourne, there are concerns the virus could have a major impact on the tournament. Players have been advised to take precautions but a number have tested positive since arriving in the country while crowds have been capped .

